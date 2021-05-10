Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $85.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

