Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

