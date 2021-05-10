Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

