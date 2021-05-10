Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bunge were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 306,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.