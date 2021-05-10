Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.35.

Shares of BURL opened at $331.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $331.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

