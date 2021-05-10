BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 190,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,249. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

