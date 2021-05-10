Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Up to $1,704.70

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,704.70, but opened at $1,769.00. Cable One shares last traded at $1,767.15, with a volume of 39 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,800.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,955.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

