Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Cable One alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.30.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $13.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,742.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,600. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,800.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,955.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.