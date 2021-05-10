CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123,455 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of CAE worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

CAE stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

