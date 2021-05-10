Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.46

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.46 and last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

