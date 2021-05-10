Canaccord Genuity Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $35.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.42.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Aritzia has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

