CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $319.26 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

