CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,425 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

