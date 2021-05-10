CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,901,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,371,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

