CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

