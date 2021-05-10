CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.70 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.