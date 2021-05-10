CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after buying an additional 815,570 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.14 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.