Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.70 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Carbon has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $3.70 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

