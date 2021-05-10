Carbon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.70 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 94.1% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $3.70 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

