Cardano Market Cap Reaches $56.05 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003008 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $56.05 billion and $6.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.00316798 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004406 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

