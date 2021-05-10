CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $77.71

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.71, but opened at $75.01. CareDx shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 2,827 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

