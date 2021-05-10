Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.38. 195,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.