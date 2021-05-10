Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 23,992 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $247.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.