Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total transaction of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 65,875.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

