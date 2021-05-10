Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of CADNF opened at $11.53 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

