Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.57.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.76. 62,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.