Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $60.32

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.32, but opened at $58.69. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 2,456 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $984,331.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,487,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

