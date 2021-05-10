Cat Token (CAT) Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded up 236.2% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00676989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

