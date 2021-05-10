Cat Token (CAT) Trading 478.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 116.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded up 478.6% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $2.88 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.74 or 0.00638805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

