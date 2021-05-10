Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 123,920 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

QYLD opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

