Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $52.32 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91.

