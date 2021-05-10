Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $225.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

