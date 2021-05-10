Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,370 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $61.62 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

