Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $503.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.20 and its 200-day moving average is $519.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

