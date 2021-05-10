Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,878,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

