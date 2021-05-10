Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.92 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

