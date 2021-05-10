Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.34.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.30. 1,130,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,581. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last ninety days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.