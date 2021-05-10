Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 258.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Centogene were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centogene by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centogene by 1,070.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTG opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNTG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

