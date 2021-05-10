Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of CERC opened at $2.72 on Monday. Cerecor Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

CERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Cerecor Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.