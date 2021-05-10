Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $81.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.68 on Friday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

