Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CERT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

