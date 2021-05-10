Chainswap (TOKEN) Market Cap Hits $10.69 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00003865 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $580,498.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (TOKEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

