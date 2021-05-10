ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.69

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 5284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

