Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Gap Up to $12.72

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.36. Chatham Lodging Trust shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm has a market cap of $629.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

