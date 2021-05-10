Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $648.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

