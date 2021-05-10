Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.16 on Monday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chegg by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

