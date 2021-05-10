Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00006926 BTC on major exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $250,263.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

