Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,568 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

