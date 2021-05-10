Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

