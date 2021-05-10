China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

